Uchenda Okogbule Installed As 4th PH Rotary Club President

It was a joyous occasion as Rotarians came out in their numbers t formally install and honour one of their own, Barr (Mrs) Bibian Uchenda Okogbule as the 4th Passport Chapter of Port Harcourt Rotary Club of Nigeria at the Convocation arena of River State University, Saturday December 9, 2023.

Speaking as chairman of the occasion, the Provost, College of Medical Sciences, Professor Chituru Orluwene said the indispensable role played by rotary club as a voluntary organization is yet to be surpassed by any other group known in the society.

Prof. Orluwene noted that the humanitarian services such as installation of boreholes, visiting health facilities to support the sick as well as citing notable projects in the rural communities as a way of complementing government effort in this direction goes a long way in giving succor to the less privilege in the society and commended Mrs. Okogbule for her commitment and sacrifices for the body.

In her remarks, Dame Victoria Sergeant Awuse observed that the club is poised to improve the worsening living conditions of the rural dwellers as well as ensuring early prevention of any form of conflict that may arise in the communities.

Speaking to newsmen, the celebrant, Barr. (Mrs.) Uchendu Okogbule, wife of the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Professor Nlerum Okogbule posited that the Organization under her watch will continue to sustain and uphold those virtues for which Rotary is known and respected for which include carrying out impactful projects in the rural areas, promoting education, peace and understanding across communities in the Niger Delta as well as reassuring confidence and trust and thanked all and sundry that came to grace the installation ceremony.

Highpoint of the event was the award of honour given to deserving individuals that have imparted positively to societal growth and development, among whom are Ohna Sergeant Awuse, State Chairman of Council of Traditional Ruler, Rtd. Justice Iche Ndu, former Chief Judge of Rivers State and Prof. Sunday Okagbule, Vice Chancellor, Rivers State University.