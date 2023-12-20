Pamo University Graduates 40 Medical Doctors

The Pamo University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), Iriebe, Port Harcourt has turned out its first set of medical doctors following an Induction/Oath taking Ceremony which held at the university on Tuesday.

The ceremony which also marked the graduation of a total of 89 honorary degrees holders also marked the 3rd Founder’s Day as well as 3rd Convocation Ceremony.

The epochal event which brought together academic, political and economic heavyweights including professors, retired judges and Senior Advocates of Nigeria had the likes of former Head of State, retired Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, retired Justice Mary Odili, Governor Siminialayi Fubara and former Bauchi State governor amongst others in attendance.

Speaking in his address, former governor of Rivers State and Pro-Chancellor of PUMS, Sir (Dr) Peter Itunaya Odili, commended Governor Siminialayi Fubara for ‘hitting the ground running ‘ on a good note.

“Your first dances are very, very correct. PUMS will stand with you in this your dance”, Odili said and praised the governor for sustaining the support for the university as started by his predecessor, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The Pro Chancellor who was awarded a Fellow of the Nigeria Medical Association, disclosed that the support which the university received from the Rivers State government in 2018 helped it hit the ground at great speed.

Sir (Dr) Odili urged the graduands to be good ambassadors of the university. He said: “We want to hear that patients are asking to be attended to by PUMS trained doctors. You must be our proud ambassadors”.

He revealed that for the first time, admissions have been granted to students from the 23 local government areas of the state, with the highest number going to Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.

The Pro Chancellor noted that admissions into PUMS are gained on merit, warning that “anyone who tells you he can give you admission in PUMS is a 419. Even my family members have failed our exams and could not gain admission, as our admission is strictly on merit”.

Earlier in his address, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Michael Diejemaoh said the graduands were awarded degrees having been found worthy in character and learning.

Stressing that all courses offered in PUMS are fully accredited by the regulatory body, the Vice Chancellor stated that all students are resident in campus.

He assured that the graduands will make positive impact in the nation’s healthcare delivery system.

Dr. T.A.B. Sanusi, Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), advised the new doctors against seeking opportunities abroad, highlighting the importance of commitment to the country’s healthcare system.

Addressing the packed audience, Governor Siminialayi Fubara who was the special visitor at the event expressed his commitment to ensuring peace in the state and among its people to foster development.

He said, “I thank all of you for the love and support from Rivers people. And I want to say that no amount is too big for peace. I will continue to pay it.”

The governor also assured the people that the provision of a quality education system and affordable public healthcare services will remain the priorities of his administration that are driven to achieve universal access for all Rivers people.

He stated that the number of doctors in the country are grossly inadequate, stressing the need to support institutions like PUMS.

To this end, Governor Fubara announced additional 50 scholarships for indigenes of Rivers State, bringing the total to 150 every year.

The event culminated in the special recognition of Dr. Sonia Chimka Ibe, lauded for achieving distinctions in eight of the ten medical courses offered at PUMS. Dr. Ibe emerged as the overall best graduating student, receiving the NMA Prize for Best Graduating Medical Doctor, alongside a special prize from the Ikwerre Medical Practitioners Association.