Why I Pursued PhD In Environmental Law – Former NBA Chairman

Former Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Isiokpo branch, Dr. Promise Wobo Iwezor, has outlined his primary motivations for pursuing a PhD in Environmental Law, emphasizing his intent to combat environmental degradation and offer crucial counsel to governmental bodies.

Iwezor who spoke with journalists after he received a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Environmental Law at the 35th Convocation of Rivers State University (RSU) in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, highlighted the pressing need to address issues like environmental degradation and climate change, and stressed the importance of holistic solutions and expert advice for governments at all levels.

He urged individuals to pursue higher education beyond undergraduate degrees, viewing the initial degree as merely a foundational step in a lifelong learning journey.

Expressing gratitude for the support of his family, particularly his wife, Dr. Mrs. Lalee Promise Iwezor, who also holds a PhD, Dr. Iwezor dedicated his academic accomplishment to his family and attributed his success to divine grace.

He acknowledged the three-year academic endeavor as a testament to perseverance, thanking Prof. Chituru Emejuru for mentorship during his PhD pursuit.

Dr. Iwezor concluded by encouraging young legal practitioners to uphold the rule of law and strive for excellence, pledging continued mentorship and support in their professional growth nationally and internationally.