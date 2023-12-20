O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation Delights School Kids With Christmas Gifts

In continuation of its service to God for humanity, the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation has brought joy to school children in three local government areas of Rivers State, gifting them with substantial Christmas presents.

The jubilant affair which held from Wednesday to Saturday, put smiles on the faces of over 3000 kids in nursery and primary schools at Asari Toru, Akuku-Toru, and Port Harcourt City local government areas of Rivers State.

Items received by the pupils include 3,030 school bags, 3,500 exercise books, and 3,897 bags of 3kg & 5kg rice and the famed charitable organization ensured that every teacher, headmistress/headmaster and worker went home with a bag of rice.

From Asari-Toru Local Government Area (ASALGA), the benefiting schools were: Model Primary School, UPE, Baptist School 1, Baptist School 2, Our Saviour Nursery and Primary School, St. Michael School 1, St. Michael School 2, Unicef Primary School, Asalga Primary School and BCM Primary School, all in Buguma, headquarters of Asari-Toru Local Government Area.

In neighboring Akuku-Toru Local Government Area (AKULGA), the Foundation gave Christmas gifts to children in UPE Model School, Nyemoni Nursery and Primary State School, St. Joseph State School and St. Augustine’s Nursery and Primary School, all in Abonnema, headquarters of Akuku Toru Local Government Area. Notably, chairs, tables and partition shelves were also gifted to the children in St. Augustine’s School, an institution that was built and pays monthly stipends to the teachers by the O. B. Lulu- Briggs Foundation.

Also in AKULGA, the foundation ensured that school children in State School, Obonoma were not left out of the Christmas generosity.

School children in Mary Slessor Nursery and Primary School, Port Harcourt in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area were all in smiles as they enjoyed the Christmas gifts from the foundation, making it a total of 16 schools to benefit from the exercise.

The warm reception accorded to the visiting foundation team was heartwarming and euphoric as the children sang sweet rhymes and fervently prayed for God’s blessings upon the Chairman of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye Lulu-Briggs, for her benevolent acts of charity.

This reporter gathered Victor Waribiko, Precious Dokibo, Victoria Israel, and Enefa Thom-George, all from the Primary section at UPE City Model Nursery and Primary School, Buguma, to express their gratitude for the surprise bestowed upon them by the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude,” said Enefa Thom-George, speaking on their behalf.

At St. Michael’s State School 2, Dominion Don-Pedro, Godslove Bob-Manuel, Ibinabo Wokoma and God’sfavour Bob-Manuel, expressed thier excitement, exclaiming, “We can’t wait to write on the new books!” The sentiments echoed by the kids were amplified through equally elated mothers, grateful for the unexpected generosity.

However, the pinnacle of appreciation unfolded at St. Augustine’s Nursery and Primary School, Abonnema, where the Foundation not only bestowed bags of rice, books, and school bags upon the children but also presented the school with chairs, tables, and demarcation/shelves boards.

The school’s atmosphere crackled with palpable excitement and gratitude.

“I’ve never seen such kindness,” remarked Queneth Amachree, whose daughter, Osimafamabia, received the gifts. The sentiment echoed through the schoolyard, painting a canvas of joyous smiles and gleaming eyes.

Adding to the chorus of gratitude, the Chaplain of St. Augustine’s Nursery and Primary School, Abonnema, Reverend Mpaka Long-John, hailed the Foundation’s generosity as a beacon of hope and community spirit, invoking blessings upon the foundation’s Chairman, Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs.

“We are very excited because this is not the first time she has done this. We are happy that within the shortest notice give to us that they are coming, here they are with this huge Christmas gifts.

“We love Dr. Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs and we pray God to continue to bless and strengthen her. The good Lord will continue to empower her and fight all her battles. God is the only one that will reward these acts of benevolence”, he prayed.

In all schools visited, the mood was electric, with laughter and squeals of joy punctuating the air. The Foundation’s gesture not only delivered material gifts but also etched lasting memories of warmth and kindness in the hearts of the children and their families.