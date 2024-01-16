Esara Royal Fellowship Holds Thanksgiving Service

Esara Royal Fellowship an interdenominational worship centre held its 2023 End of Year Thanksgiving Service on Saturday 16 December 2023 at Esara Palace Rumuokurushi the headquarters of Oro Esara Kingdom. The Vision Bearer of Esara Royal Fellowship, HRH, King Sir Hon Sidney O Worlu, JP, Nyerisi Mbam Oro – Esara Kingdom expressed gratitude to God for the glorious event. He thanked God for His redeeming love, protection and divine peace the Kingdom has continued to enjoy all these years. “God love those who love Him according to Proverb 8..17”, the King said.

Indeed it was delightful to watch as the colourful celebrants sang, danced and glorified God for what he had done for the Royalty and the Kingdom. The occasion was spirit filled, a clear demonstration of love and joy from the hearts of people in love with God.

In his sermon, the Guest Preacher, Rev. Ben Nkpe read a message he tagged God Deserves our Thanksgiving. He made many references to the Holy Bible urging worshippers to thanks and praises to their Creator. The cleric eulogized King S. O Worlu, for dedicating Oro-Esara kingdom to God and for living as an example of a true believer since he ascended the ancient throne of Nyerisi Mbam Oro-Esara in 2002.

The preacher urged the people to put their trust in God regardless of the challenges and persecutions in the world.

The eloquent preacher advised people to emulate the lifestyle of King S. O Worlu and enjoy the protection, peace and blessing of God in their lives. He stressed the importance of praise, worship and Thanksgiving as a weapon that would move the hand of God. When you thank God for His past deeds, you are asking God for more”, he said.

Our reporter gathered that this special occasion of Thanksgiving was symbolic repre station of King S.O Worlu’s acknowledgement of God-s benevolence and all-round protection and peace which the entire Oro -Esara has enjoyed and will continue to enjoy Nyerisi Mbam Oro Esara IV reigns the throne. The amiable and soft -sopken King in his benediction confessed that he and Royalty could not thank God enough for inaugurating weekly Bible Study on Thursdays and Sabbath Worship every Saturday in Esara Royal Fellowship.