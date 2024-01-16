Heir Apparent Advises Stakeholders  In Omudioga To Embrace Peace

The heir apparent to the throne of Omudioga Clan in Emohua LGA of Rivers state, Eze Sam Ugo Onyeka has advised Rivers people and Residents alike to seize the opportunity of the truce during the political crisis between governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Chief Nyesom Wike as a result of their strained relationship and ensure that the peace initiative by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is sustained in the interest of all.

Special Senior Apostle Onyeka expressed his view in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt at the sideline of the celebration of his professorship award from the Open University of the International Institute of Church Management, (ICCM) New York, USA over the weekend.

He observed that because the state is on a steady progress of recent, the devil is not happy hence the temptation to derail adding that every well-meaning stakeholder of the state would not want anything that would plunge the state into crisis as it would be an ill wind that will not blow anyone any good.

He explained that though everybody will not be satisfied with the conditions stipulated in the peace agreement he however advised that the outcome should be accepted in the interest of peace, unity and development of the state.

On the academic feat acquired, the traditional ruler said it was the need to equip himself with more knowledge and skills needed to add value to the development of his people and their well-being that gingered him to embark on the pursuit.

It would be recalled that Eze Onyeka had acquired double doctorate in Divinity and Human Resources Management some years back before this current award of professorship in Human Resources and Organizational Development from the same school.

Some personalities from his Ministry – the Great Light of Life Ambassadors On A Mission (GLOLAM) where Apostle Onyeka is leading said they were proud of him, likewise some elders from his Aliagha village of Omudioga Clan also congratulated their illustrious son and leader.

Elders and entire members of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim & Seraphim Church, Omudioga province also congratulated the man of God.