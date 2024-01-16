Igwuruta Community Declares Support For Gov Fubara

The Igwuruta community in Ikwerre LGA of Rivers state has thrown their weight behind Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara in his quest to douse the political tension in the state and continue with his consolidation agenda to improve the well-being of the people.

Speaking with newsmen during the Yuletide celebration at the community, the Vice chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC), Hon Ken Amadi thanked the governor for his peaceful disposition even in the face of obvious challenges. He maintained that this is the reason they are celebrating despite the economic hardship.

Hon Amadi expressed delight that the governor is indeed pursuing the continuity mantra especially in the tradition of distribution of Christmas gifts to supporters.

He used the opportunity to appreciate the governor for the gesture and pledged their unalloyed support to him.

The CDC Vice chairman urged him to remain focused and leave a good legacy.

He further disclosed that the reason the leadership of the community packaged the four day programme of activities was to engage and entertain their people and especially to keep youths busy and take their minds off criminality.

Hon Amadi explained that the event witnessed the display of Igwuruta rich cultural activities which include ‘Ekpo’ masquerades, wrestling competition as well as exchange of gifts. He informed that the programe will introduce free medical outreach, scholarship awards, skill acquisition, Pageantry and empowerment programmes in future.

He equally used the opportunity to thank the Igwuruta people for their peaceful disposition throughout the celebration and also the community for giving the CDC members the opportunity to serve them, promising that they will not betray the confidence reposed in them.