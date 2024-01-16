Award: Group Honours Rivers Deputy Speaker

A frontline youth based pressure group in Ogoni called “The Dynamic Elites Forum” popularly known as D-Cabal Held her End Of Year, Honours Rivers Deputy Speaker With an Award of Excellence.

The Dynamic Elite Forum, aka D-Cabal, a group of past student union leaders from Ogoni, has celebrated her18th get-together in Bori with an award presented to the Deputy Speaker of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly, RT. Hon. Barr. Dumle Maol(DMOC).

The event which held in Bori on January 14, 2014,started with a thanksgiving service at the All Saints Anglican Church Bori.

The event featured a reception, award presentation and a get-together with dignitaries in attendance.

the launching of 100 JAMB FORMS for 100 indigent students of Ogoni who wants to further their education by an illustrous member of the organisation, the Deputy Speaker Assembly RT. Hon. Dumle Maol.

Another Youth friendly leader in Ogoni and a solid friend of D-Cabal, Engr. Nwinadum Wey also supported the project with the sum of one hundred thousand naira (N100,000.00).

Engr Wey who described D-CABAL as a leadership academy also promised to organize a free of charge leadership training for the youths and students of Ogoni.

Presenting the award to the Deputy Speaker, the leader of the Dynamic Elite Forum, aka D-Cabal, Comrade Ledibabari Mon, said the group decided to honour him with an award of excellence in recognition of his exceptional track record, philanthropy, distinguished leadership, and extraordinary passion for student and youth development.

He described Rt. Hon. Dumle Maol as “the pride of D-Cabal, the student community, and Ogoni at large.”

He affirmed that “the organisation was proud to associate with and identify with the style of leadership of Rt. Hon. Dumle Maol, hence the special recognition award.

The body having vividly observed the superlative and objective performance of the Deputy Speaker in the 10th Assembly, unanimously passed a “Vote of Confidence” on him and pledged to stand by him at all times because we are a pressure group whose cardinal objective is to protect and project the interest and integrity of the association and her members at all times.

Hon. Maol in his response however, expressed appreciation to the body for the recognition, stressing that whatever indices were used to arrive at their decision pointed to the fact that he must double efforts towards achieving more for God and humanity.

He concluded by saying that his love and passion for the wellbeing of D-Cabal, the student and youth community, will never cease and promised to do all he can to empower the youths whenever he is opportuned to do so.

The Khana caucus leader of D-Cabal and chairman of the central planning committee, Comrade Felix Ibor, said the award was in recognition of the outstanding contributions of the Deputy Speaker to the development of unionism in Ogoni and Nigeria at large and thanked him for making us proud.