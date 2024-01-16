Gov. Fubara Condoles With Andoni Community Over Tragic Boat Mishap

Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has expressed deepest grief over the unfortunate boat mishap that happened on the Andoni – Bonny sea route on Tuesday leading to the loss of many lives.

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Boniface Onyedi, the governor condoled with the affected families of the dead and indeed all the victims of the boat mishap.

Governor Fubara assured that his administration will continue to work to ensure that traveling on the sea routes becomes safer for travelers and riverine community dwellers.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the boat accident. It is indeed a very unfortunate and sad incident and we pray that God will give them the strength to bear the loss.

“As a government, we will continue to work to ensure that such threats against safe traveling on our sea routes are tackled”, the governor said.