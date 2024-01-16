Metro

Gov. Fubara Condoles With Andoni Community Over Tragic Boat Mishap

…Pledges Commitment to Enhancing Maritime Safety

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 56 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Gov Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS Governor of Rivers State

Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has expressed deepest grief over the unfortunate boat mishap that happened on the Andoni – Bonny sea route on Tuesday leading to the loss of many lives.

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Boniface Onyedi, the governor condoled with the affected families of the dead and indeed all the victims of the boat mishap.

Governor Fubara assured that his administration will continue to work to ensure that traveling on the sea routes becomes safer for travelers and riverine community dwellers.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the boat accident.  It is indeed a very unfortunate and sad incident and we pray that God will give them the strength to bear the loss.

“As a government, we will continue to work to ensure that such threats against safe traveling on our sea routes are tackled”, the governor said.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 56 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Enugu, Ogugu Community Get New King, 24yrs After 

24 mins ago

Enlivening ONELGA: Hotelier Supports Tourism For Economic Growth

38 mins ago

Khana Council Chairman Donates Operational Vehicle To Khana Anti-Cultism Unit

47 mins ago

Hackers Discover Way To Access Google Accounts Without A Password

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button