Fubara Assures Timely Completion Of Etche-Igbodo Road

Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has conducted an on-site inspection of the deteriorated segment of the Etche-Igbodo road situated in Etche Local Government Area.

The Governor acknowledged the severe state of disrepair and pledged to promptly initiate comprehensive measures to expedite the completion of the road.

Governor Fubara had on Tuesday responded to complaints from residents in Umuohie-Igbodo communities, the point where the initial construction by the immediate past administration terminated.

During his visit, Governor Fubara personally traversed the entire stretch of the deteriorated section, extending from Umuohie-Igbodo communities to the Okpala community in Imo State. The objective was to evaluate the current condition of the problematic segment and gauge the extent of necessary repairs.

Acknowledging the commendable work done by the previous administration in reconstructing the Etche-Igbodo road, Governor Fubara highlighted that a crucial section remained incomplete, causing inconvenience for both residents and commuters.

Expressing concern over the severe condition of the road, especially during the dry season, Governor Fubara remarked, “It’s really bad, and you can see that. I wonder how these people managed during the rainy season because if it is as bad as this in the dry season, then it must be terrible during the rainy season.”

Assuring swift action, he affirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the issue promptly, stating, “As a government, we will take immediate steps to complete this section, ensuring smooth traffic flow along this route.”