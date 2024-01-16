Rivers ALGON Visits NDDC EDFA, Chief Boma Iyaye

In a show of solidarity and respect, the Association of Local Government Areas of Nigeria (ALGON), Rivers State Chapter, under the leadership of Chairman Sir Allwell Ihunda DSSRS. JP. recently paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Director of Finance and Administration at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Hon. Boma Iyaye.The visit took place at Chief Iyaye’s office within the Commission’s Headquarters in Port Harcourt.

The primary objective of the visit was to extend warm congratulations to Chief Hon. Boma Iyaye on his recent appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to express the association’s sincere wishes for success in his new role.

During the meeting, ALGON took the opportunity to express gratitude to His Excellency Chief Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and the current Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for their efforts in bringing valuable opportunities to Rivers State.

In a symbolic gesture, Sir Allwell Ihunda, on behalf of ALGON, presented Chief Hon. Boma Iyaye with an exquisite 4ft Tread Art, featuring an illuminating electronic display, wooden frame, and protective glass.

The artwork, designed to depict rays of success, served as a token of appreciation and well wishes.

In response, Chief Hon. Boma Iyaye expressed his gratitude for the thoughtful gesture and thanked the ALGON delegation for the courtesy visit. He assured the LGA chairmen of his commitment to cooperation throughout his tenure in office. Additionally, Chief Iyaye encouraged them to remain steadfast and dedicated to their constitutional responsibilities for the benefit of the local communities they represent.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, reinforcing the collaborative spirit between the local government and the NDDC.