Khana Council Chairman Donates Operational Vehicle To Khana Anti-Cultism Unit

The Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Dr. Thomas Bariere, DSSRS, has again, demonstrated his unwavering dedication to bolstering security in the area by presenting a state-of-the-art Sienna Bus to the Anti-Cultism Commander, who leads the charge at the Anti-Cultism unit.

Reaffirming the paramount importance of security as a fundamental responsibility of the government, the Council Boss underscored his administration’s commitment to fostering a safe environment for the residents of Khana.

In a gracious response, the Anti-Cultism Commander conveyed heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Thomas Bariere for the generous donation of the operational vehicle.

Emphasizing the instrumental role it would play in advancing their efforts against criminal activities in Khana, the Commander expressed optimism about the positive impact the new vehicle would have on the overall security landscape.

The handover ceremony of the operational vehicle was attended by distinguished figures, including the Secretary of Khana LGA, Hon. Yeekpa Israel, the astute DPO of Bori Divisional Police Station, the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), and various other prominent council appointees.

Their collective presence underscored the collaborative and multi-agency approach taken to fortify security measures within the local government area.