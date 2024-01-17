Gov Fubara Commends  Nigerian Armed Forces For  Courage In Defence Of Nation 

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has described as profound the fierce operations of men and officers of the military against non-state actors who continued to cause insurrections and ensure the reign of peace in Nigeria.

Speaking at the final lap of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt, Governor Fubara said soldiers have continued to perform their constitutional duties in the most dangerous circumstances while putting their lives on the line for all Nigerians both at home and abroad.

“In the end, some returned traumatised with loss of limbs and shattered hopes while some never returned at all to their families and loved ones.

“We also salute our veterans and members of the Nigerian Legion for their immeasurable services and also for the support and solidarity that they have continued to provide to our soldiers and their fellow veterans.”

Sir Fubara noted that though the war on terror and banditry has not fully ended, it was worthwhile to commend the armed forces for the significant daily gains made on the battlefield.

“As we trust their capability, combat readiness and resilience, we urge the federal government to continue to provide and motivate them with all that they need to enable them to overcome the prolonged internal security challenges facing this nation.”

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his determination to tackle economic and security challenges with a political will that will end the activities of Boko Haram, and other internal security threats from non-state actors.

Sir Fubara assured that his administration will continue to support the country’s armed forces to enable them to discharge their constitutional responsibilities to Rivers State and the country.

The governor had earlier inspected the guard of honour mounted by the Nigerian military, laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier and released the pigeons that signify peace at the Isaac Adaka Boro Park Field.

In his address, the Chairman of Nigerian Legion, Rivers State Command, ACG. Rev. Canon Charles T. Hart expressed appreciation to Governor Fubara for his extraordinary support to legionnaires’, particularly the release of One Hundred Million Naira (N100,000,000.00) pledged by his predecessor on the 15th day of January 2023 and also redeeming his pledge of Thirty Million Naira (N30,000,000.00).

“We appreciate Your Excellency for approving the employment of Forty-Eight (48) Children of our fallen heroes into the Civil Service of Rivers State.”