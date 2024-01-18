Opobo/Nkoro Deputy Chairman Empowers Students

Students in Nkoro are rejoicing as the Deputy Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Hon. (Dr.) Angela Inyena Anthony Oju-Kienmie, undertook a proactive step in enhancing education by distributing literature texts and essential writing materials to schools within the area.

Hon. (Dr.) Oju-Kienmie, FEPHM, who doubles as Supervisor for Health in Opobo/Nkoro LGA, said the initiative is aimed at alleviating the financial burden on parents while fostering a love for literature among students.

The objective, she said, is to equip the younger generation with educational resources, steering them away from harmful alternatives such as machetes and rifles.

Hon. (Dr.) Amb. Angela Inyena Anthony Oju-Kienmie has been dedicated to this vision since 2008, marked by the publication of her debut book, ‘The Total Girl,’ which focused on empowering the girl child.

Yearly, she conducts visits to schools, distributing writing materials and educational books to students while encouraging them to channel their energy into creative endeavors like writing.

The beneficiaries of this commendable effort include State Schools 1 & 2, Nkoro Town, Comprehensive Junior High School, Nkoro (JSS 1-3), and Comprehensive High School, Nkoro (CHS) SS1-3.