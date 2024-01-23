Skills Acquisition, Veritable Tool To Address Unemployment – Odu

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu has urged employers of labour to avail themselves of the diverse world class range of programmes designed by the Women Development and Skills Acquisition Centre to build capacity.

Prof. Odu stated this during the Grand Opening of the Women Development and Skills Acquisition Centre Facility located at the Ministry of Women Affairs, Eastern By-Pass, Marine Base in Port Harcourt on Wednesday 17th January, 2024.

Represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Administration, Mrs Doris Oyil, Prof Odu said human capital development drives all the other factors of the socio-economic development of the state and nation, noting that the building of the facility was a step in the right direction to promote youth empowerment, financial independence for individuals as well as efficiency and productivity in the public and private sectors.

She said the duo of the Governor and his Deputy as products of the Civil Service are aware of the role of skills development as a veritable tool to address youth unemployment challenges.

In her remarks the State Commissioner for Women Affairs Dr. Roseline Apawari Uranta expressed gratitude to Governor Siminalayi Fubara and NNPC/Total E&P Nigeria Limited for making the building and furnishing of the facility possible.

Also speaking the Commissioner for information and Communications Hon. Joseph Johnson commended the International Oil Companies for the initiative and charged them to increase their level of support.

The State Commissioner for Health Dr. Chidinma Adaeze Oreh said the edifice signifies the partnership between the Public and Private sector, adding that when we talk about achieving health gains for development, the Ministry of Health cannot achieve it alone.

On his part the State Commissioner for Youth Development Hon. Chisom Gbali said the disposition of Governor Fubara embodies the spirit of service, noting that the Governor has restored the dignity of the Rivers People.