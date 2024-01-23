NUJ Lauds S/South Govs On BRACED Commission Revival

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Zone F, South-South, has commended the resolve of the governors of the South – South states of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River Edo and Delta to reposition the BRACED Commission with a view to achieve its original aim of socio-economic development and regional integration.

In the same vein, the Union congratulated Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on his election by his colleagues as the Chairman of the fledgling regional economic block.

A statement issued in Port-Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, and signed by the NUJ Vice President, Comrade Opaka Dokubo, and the Zonal Secretary, Comrade John Angese, stated that the election of Governor Obaseki as Chairman of the Commission was an expression of confidence on his leadership capabilities to reinvent and appropriately position the forum for sustainable viability by his colleagues and urged him to live up to the high expectations of the people of the zone.

On the resolve by the governors to revive the Commission, which went into a limbo a few years after its inauguration, the Union said it was a welcome development, and urged them to go beyond the usual posturing as the people of the zone want to see them match words with actions.

“We received with great expectations the resolve of the governors of the South – South to reposition the BRACED Commission at the end of their meeting in Benin, Edo State.

“We are excited by the resolution to engage the federal government on development of key infrastructure in the region and also welcome the proposed establishment of the BRACED Business Council to forge closer partnership to enhance cooperation, improve the business climate and attract investors and businesses into the region,” the Union said in the statement.

While expressing the hope that the governors, this time, will shun political party sentiments and work in unity for the development of the zone, the Union congratulated Govs Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom; Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Bassey Otu of Cross River on their victories at the Supreme Court, which in its recent judgements validated their elections.

Having been confirmed by the Supreme Court after long-drawn legal battles, the Union leaders said they expect the governors to brace up and give undivided attention to the welfare and wellbeing of the masses in dire need of good governance in their respective states.