Professor Gladson Nwoka Concludes Tenure As Dean, RSU’s Faculty of Administration, Management

A professor of Strategic and Internet Marketing at the Faculty of Administration and Marketing in the Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwu, Port Harcourt, Professor Gladson Nwoka has officially concluded his tenure in that capacity.

The occasion, scheduled for a grand celebration, will also witness the presentation of his latest literary work, titled “Transformative Grace: A Biblical Perspective.”

In a statement released to the media, the professor expressed his gratitude and extended an invitation to numerous friends, relations, and associates to join him in a thanksgiving service.

He emphasized the significance of their presence, stating that it would add immeasurable joy to the celebration of this significant milestone in his academic journey.

The Thanksgiving Service, Reception, and Book Presentation are set to take place on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at the prestigious Camp David Events Center, located at 18 Location Road, off Tombia Extension by Mandela Car Wash, GRA, Port Harcourt.

He added that the event would be a momentous occasion, where colleagues, well-wishers, and the academic community will come together to honor him for his contributions and accomplishments during his tenure.

Reflecting on his latest literary endeavor, Professor Nwoka described “Transformative Grace: A Biblical Perspective” as a labor of love and expressed his eagerness to share the profound insights contained in the book with leaders, followers, and friends who have been a source of inspiration throughout his career.

The event is poised to be a blend of academic achievement, gratitude, and celebration, as Professor Gladson Nwoka bids farewell to his role as the Dean of the Faculty of Administration and Management at RSU.