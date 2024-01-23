No More Hiding Place For Illegal  Bunkerers – Army

There is no more hiding place for those who have continued to engage in illegal bunkering in the Niger Delta , the Nigerian Army has assured.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Maj. Gen. Jamal Abdussalam stated this while addressing newsmen on the discovery of illegal site of reservoirs of about 49 crude oil boilers with a network of pipes, cables and other tools.

The Army General attributed the discovery to credible intelligence that helped his men to locate the illegal bunkering site which ordinarly, helicopters and military drones alone could not have achieved.

He noted that the crude oil discovered at the site was in excess of the daily crude export of Nigeria, describing the situation as sad and pathetic. General Abdussalam reassured that the Nigerian Army would continue to do their best and show commitment in bringing the activities of the illegal bunkering to a halt.

The GOC further pointed out that it is the obligation of the Army to ensure that the federal government gets what is due it as the budget has been passed by the National Assembly and assented to by Mr. President and has become law.

He maintained that the budget was based on some parameters, and one of those parameters is the crude oil production.

The Army General also said that some few arrests were made but those arrested were not the key players but labourers. He promised to pin down the real culprits, and also assured that the discovered site would be completely destroyed.

“What happened at Odagwa in Etche should be a signal to those involved in illegal bunkering that the Army is out for them and there would be no hiding place for them,” Gen. Abdussalam declared.