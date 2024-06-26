Tai CTC Chairman Inaugurates Committee Members

…Says Peace, Empowerment, Non –Negotiable

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Tai local government area of Rivers State, Hon. Matthew Dike has inaugurated other principal officers for the smooth running of the affairs of Tai Council.

The inauguration which took place at the Nonwa Community Town Hall on Friday, June 21, had in attendance party faithful and lovers of Governor Siminialayi Fubara administration.

The inaugurated principal officers are Leyii Gininwa supervisor for education, Brownson Nkpeenee supervisor for Agriculture, BigJoe Ntah supervisor for works, Ikechukwu Ademonye supervisor for empowerment and Tourism, Friday Sampson supervisor for Health , Denebari Sunday supervisor for youths, sports and culture, Peace Meziabari Teeh as the Council Secretary, Anthony Gbaawa as the Chief of Staff, Austin Obenado as the Protocol Officer and a Staff of Radio Rivers Mr. Aborlosor Joel Marcus as the Chief Press Secretary.

The CTC Chairman appealed to the committee members to see their appointment as a call to service, saying that out of lots of Tai sons and daughters who are eminently qualified to be members of the committee, they were chosen not because they were the best but the mantle of leadership fell on them.

Hon. Dike charged them to be diligent and scrupulous in carrying out all their responsibilities and in line with the vision of Governor Siminialayi Fubara which he called “Rivers First “, insisting that the Governor takes priority in the welfare of Rivers people.

He enjoined the people of Tai to ensure there is peace and orderliness in all the various communities in Tai.

His words: My administration is out to unite all, I will ensure that there is non-negotiable peace in all parts of this local government. There must be just one paramount chief in every community in Tai so as to avert chieftaincy tussle. And to those who blow the trumpet of trouble for their selfish gain should henceforth desist from doing so because I will do all I could to ensure the law catches up with them. Peace is the only panacea to development.

Speaking further, he said the doors of his administration is wide open for suggestions, opinions, ideas and contributions for the betterment and growth of Tai.

He declared state of emergency on education saying proper attention would be giving to the girl child, adding that priority would also be giving to agriculture and aggressive human capital development in all sectors.

He expressed his profound gratitude to Governor Siminialayi Fubara for given him and his team the privilege to serve the people of Tai and promised not to disappoint. Speaking on behalf of other committee members, Leyii Gininwa assured the Chairman of their maximum support to ensure that the new dawn they were yawning for is established and sustained.