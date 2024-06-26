Former AKULGA Council Boss, Hon. Rowland Sekibo Counsels Colleagues, Says ‘Only Those Receiving Allocations Are Chairmen’

…Let’s Not Play Into Their Hands And Begin To Kill Ourselves

…You Will Remain Here Several Months Without Allocations, And Carry Your Leg Waka Comot

In a controversial move, following the refusal of former Local Government Chairmen in the state to vacate their offices despite the expiration of their tenure and the appointment of new caretaker committee chairmen by the state governor, former Council Chairman of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, Hon. Rowland Sekibo has advised his colleagues to be cautious of the issue.

Speaking on the issue, Hon. Sekibo was seen on a viral video urging his fellow out-gone to note that “Chairman of Council is not the physical structure or building. Chairman of Council is authoritatively who receives allocation. That’s what makes you Chairman of Council.”

The former AKULGA boss emphasized that “All things we are doing is nothing but drama. So, let’s not play into their hands and begin to kill ourselves.”

Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara had appointed 23 Caretaker Committee Chairmen to oversee local government affairs after the previous chairmen’s terms expired on June 17, 2024. However, many of the outgoing chairmen have refused to hand over power, leading to a standoff with the state government.

“Nobody has stopped the governor from conducting local government election,” Sekibo stated. “You will remain here for several months, while the governor is giving allocation to another person, and you will carry your leg ‘waka comot’.” The situation has caused significant tensions in the state, with concerns over potential clashes between the outgoing chairmen and the new caretaker leadership. Political analysts suggest the impasse highlights the need for clear and transparent procedures for transitioning local government leadership in the state.