Tai Council Boss Commissions Ultra Modern Town Hall

In fulfillment of his campaign promises, the Tai Local Government chairman, Hon. Mbakpone Friday Okpe has commissioned an ultra modern Town Hall built for the people of Tai.

In his speech at the commissioning, Hon. Okpe expressed his commitment to uplift the quality of life of his people through their heart desired projects, saying he did not impose projects on his people.

According to him, all the projects executed in Tai communities were projects demanded by the people and that his administration ensured they undergo due process through the Bureau of public procurement so as to ensure they meet the standard that is required by law.

The Council Boss confirmed that his administration had delivered legacy projects in all the wards of Tai local government area as promised during his campaign.

Hon.Okpe who spoke with candour assured Kira people of the electrification extension demanded by the Paramount Ruler of Kira at the event, saying it would be factored into budget to ensure that the demand is met.

He also vowed not to rest on his oars but to continue projects execution and commissioning until his last days in office,” by the time I finish what I have in stock for them ,Tai people will be the best set of people that God has remembered in due time,” he assured.

The special guest of honour , Chief Hon. Lesi Maol while commissioning the project poured encomlums on Hon. Okpe for making Tai a site for projects commissioning stressing that he was happy with the return of peace and Tai and Gokana since the Council Boss took over power.

On hearing the request of the electrification expansion at the event, the business tycoon quickly responded and promised to provide a 500KVA transformer that will help the expansion vision of the chairman so as to ensure that light gets to every parts of Kira. He also promised to rent the Town Hall on Thursdays and Sundays for Salvation Ministries programmes.

The Paramount Ruler, chief Charles Ndinee thanked the Chairman for his benevolence towards Kira and promised him of their unalloyed support and loyalty and vowed to protect the project.

The Councilor representing Tai Ward 5, Hon. Tamzor Prince, Hon. Ben Ngba, Comrade Menele Nzide and others spoke in praise of Hon. Okpe for the laudable projects littered in Tai and urged him to do more so as to write his name in gold.