INC Issues Grim Warning To Amaehule – Led RSHA

The Ijaw National Congress Worldwide has sent a grim warning to those beating war drum in the Rivers State House Of Assembly and their cohorts to henceforth desist from any action that is capable of causing crisis in Rivers State.

The President of the organization, Prof. Benjamin Ogelekeme while addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, said the INC has observed with deep dismay the worsening political wrangling between the legislatures and the Executive Governor of Rivers State.

He said if the ongoing intrigues at the Rivers State House Of Assembly which he described as the “Macabre Dance” proceed with the planned impeachment notice on the Governor Fubara, the INC will not and never accept any form of unconstitutional act of impeachment.

Prof. Okaba pleaded with the embattled Amaehule led Assembly to sheath their sword and give peace a chance in the state and to enable the Governor carry out his duties without any form of distraction, adding that they should not mistake the sue for peace from a position of weakness but from a position of advanced knowledge and education, ” nobody can define the path of any lit fire and indeed no one can define the direction of a lit on an harmattan grass lawn,” he said.

His words: we hope that the drums and the signature tunes for this macabre dance are not coming from outside influencer, for we know how to respond appropriately to such dramatist personae

The body said Governor Fubara has the constitutional rights to make an interim appointments saying the interference by the Amaehule led Assembly is a total breech of rights and urged them to desist from doing so.

His words: the constitution is very clear as to which officers and in what capacities clearance has to be sought. The conditions for acting appointments are not the same as substantive ones.

Substantive appointments need clearance, while temporary appointments do not need any form of clearance or approval. President Tinubu did same thing so what is good for the President at the federal level is also good for the Governor at the State level.