Rivers NAWOJ Congratulates National Network Publisher On Elevation As Canon

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State Chapter has congratulated the Publisher of National Network Newspaper, Jerry Needam on his elevation to Reverend Canon by the Christ Army Church Nigeria (CACN).

The Chairperson of the association Susan Serekara-Nwikhana while reacting on the recent elevation noted that NAWOJ Rivers State is so excited adding that the elevation is a reward for the Publisher’s hardwork in God’s vineyard.

Describing it as well deserved, the association disclosed that the recent elevation to Reverend Canon of our Elder in the pen fraternity did not come to it as a surprise owing to his commitment to the work of God as well as his philanthropic gestures.

“We say a big Congratulation to you, the owner, publisher of one of the most preferred widely read newspaper, NATIONAL NETWORK, Jerry Needam on your recent elevation to Reverend Canon by the Christ Army Church of Nigeria (CACN).

This elevation which is a rare feat in the pen profession shows that you are genuinely committed and dedicated to doing the things of God especially since after God delivered and saved you years back from hired assassins.

As female journalists and mothers our advise to our great colleague and Elder in the pen fraternity is for you is to always bear in mind that to whom much is given, much is expected.

We pray God to graciously grant you the needed wisdom to do his work in his vineyard”.

Rivers NAWOJ further assured Reverend Canon Jerry Needam of her continuous prayers especially now that his responsibilities in God’s vineyard has increased stressing that what he needs most in this new journey is prayers.