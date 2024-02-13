Bori Would Become A Modern City Under My Watch – Gov Fubara

…As Amb Marvin Yobana Urges Ogonis To Stand Boldly In Support Of Rivers Governor

…Assures That More Names Would Be Considered For The Upcoming Empowerment Programme, As Over 50 Names Had Already Been Selected From Each Ward

…I’ve Petitioned President Tinubu Against Minister – Rt. Hon. Evans Bipi

…Rivers State House of Assembly Making Selfish Laws – Hon. Sokari

Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara says his administration is committed to ensuring that Bori becomes a city with modern facilities.

The governor, who spoke at the Khana Simplified Movement Thanksgiving Service for his victory at the Supreme Court in Bori on Saturday, promised that hope would be restored to the people of Ogoniland.

Represented at the occasion by the member representing Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rep. Awaji-inombek Abiante, Governor Fubara thanked Ogonis for their continued support to his administration but called for more to bring the needed democratic dividends to the people.

Chairman of the occasion and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Don Baridam said the Ogoni are willing to work hand in hand with Governor Fubara’s administration to make life better for the people.

Addressing the massive crowd, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ogoni Sim Vanguard (OSV), Ambassador Marvin Yobana, commended Governor Fubara for his mature and peaceable disposition in administering the affairs of the state.

“Our peace-loving governor has stated that there is no price too high to pay for peace. That is why all of us here are advocating for peace. Some individuals came here to commission a market, but we asked them to leave because we are a peaceful group,” he stated.

Yobana extended a warm welcome to the Ogoni people, whom he referred to as a “Simplified Family,” and expressed gratitude for their unwavering trust, loyalty, and commitment to Governor Fubara and the PDP.

“The Ogoni people are known for their credibility and integrity, and they have chosen to stand for truth, justice, and fairness. Our sole request has always been for fairness and justice.

That’s why we have told anyone who intends to exploit Ogoni oil, to consult with the people. If you want our support, consult with the people. Do not coerce us into supporting you.

We came here willingly because we love Sim Fubara. And now that we are here, I implore our mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters to always heed the guidance of our action governor,” Yobana emphasized.

The OSV leader urged attendees to return to their respective wards and engage with the people without fear, urging them to stand boldly in support of Governor Sim Fubara.

According to Yobana, Governor Fubara operates an open government, stating, “Anything you need, I will provide you with his phone number and email address.

You can send him a message via WhatsApp, informing him about roads that need repair in Sogho, Kaani, Boue, or Kono or any other issue that requires attention.”

“You will be surprised to see officials inspecting the road within a week. That’s the kind of governor you are supporting. Our governor does not rely on intermediaries; he takes direct action. So, do not be afraid.

When you attend your ward, unit, or chapter meetings, makes sure to write down your name and phone number, as your concerns will reach the governor. One day, you might receive a phone call,” he added.

Yobana also acknowledged the attendees’ participation in the recently conducted empowerment program and assured them that more names would be considered for the upcoming program, as over 50 names had already been selected from each ward.

Also addressing the gathering, former Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Evans Bipi, expressed his concerns to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu about a specific Minister in the President’s cabinet.

He urged President Tinubu to disregard calls for the cessation of federal allocations to Rivers State.

His words, “There is one man who is desperate to cling to power. However, he fails to grasp the fact that his glory has faded away. When one’s glory has departed, they attend child dedications, weddings, chieftaincy ceremonies, and funerals. But when he still held his glory, he did not partake in such events. Now, he is going from one house to another.”

Also speaking, a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly Hon Sokari Goodboy, accused the current Assembly of creating legislation that unduly favors a single individual. Hon. Sokari highlighted that financial autonomy should apply not only to Rivers State but also to local governments nationwide.

He further commented, “They now speak of financial autonomy and raise issues surrounding traditional stools that have never encountered any complaints.

In Ahoada West, the constituency I represent, we have nearly five first-class stools, and none of them have reported any abuse of power. Hence, we find it amusing when they discuss amendments.”