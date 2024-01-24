Ariolu Presents 2024 Appropriation Bill To Obio/Akpor Legislative Council

Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, Hon Barr George Ariolu, Tuesday, presented the 2024 financial budget to the Legislative Arm of the Council.

Ariolu, during the presentation called for a continued synergy between the Executive and Legislative Arms of the Local Government Council in order to ensure further accomplishments of the Council’s agenda to put smiles on faces of the people in the LGA.

According to the Council Chairman, the 2024 Appropriation Bill tagged “Budget of Consolidation” is in line with his administration’s focal thrust.

He noted that the position of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in the socio economic development of the state cannot be overemphasised, considering the huge infrastructural facilities put in place and the urban renewal scheme of the immediate past administration of His Excellency, Chief Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, resulting in the continuous influx of individuals and corperate organisations from all parts of Nigeria and the world.

He further stated that the state of affairs of our Obio/Akpor Local Government Area though positive, imposes a consequential task on his administration in ensuring that they consistently put in place policies and programs and projects that will compliment the efforts of the past administration in our dear state.