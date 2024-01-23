Wike Owes Me No Apology, Obuah Clarifies

Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Bro. Felix Obuah, has clarified that he does not expect any apology from the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, regarding the lack of support during the Rivers State PDP Governorship primaries.

Speaking on ‘Point Blank’, a radio programme on Super 93.3 FM in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital on Saturday, Obuah emphasized that it was not Wike’s responsibility to determine his candidacy of the Peoples Democratic Party, for the governorship election.

Bro. Obuah, a staunch believer in God, asserted that he considered the outcome of the PDP primaries that produced His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara as divine will, irrespective of Wike’s stance.

Popularly called ‘Go Round’ by his numerous admirers, Bro. Obuah expressed gratitude for Wike’s public acknowledgment of any potential oversight, stating, “As far as I am concerned, I have said it severally that Wike owes me no apology. Power belongs to God, and He gives it to whoever He is willing to give.”

Addressing the question of potential discontent among his supporters, Obuah reaffirmed his followers’ understanding of his faith-driven approach and maintained that he has consistently communicated God’s role in shaping his destiny.

Bro. Obuah who is former Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), expressed confidence in the unwavering support of his followers, emphasizing that his integrity was paramount.

Regarding his relationship with former Governor Peter Odili, Obuah emphasized profound respect for Odili as a mentor and father figure.

He clarified that any references made were not indicative of a strained relationship, stating, “He still remains my mentor and father. I can never insult him.”

On the topic of whether Odili betrayed Wike, Obuah urged prudence in interpreting statements, emphasizing that he did not make any accusations against Odili.

He clarified, “I didn’t say that Sir Dr Peter Odili betrayed Wike. I stand to be corrected.”

Concerning the current dynamics between Wike and Odili, Obuah urged reconciliation, expressing his belief that Odili should have played a fatherly role in mediating any differences between the Gov Fubara and Nyesom Wike.

As for Wike’s relationship with his political son, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Obuah offered insights into the complexity of the situation, urging understanding and reconciliation.

He underscored Wike’s achievements and dedication to the people of Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA), asserting, “Wike had done well. He is a good man.”

Bro. Obuah who was the Director General of the Rivers PDP Campaign Council reaffirmed his belief in divine destiny, saying the Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara is God sent, and expressed his aspirations for higher political office, stating, “I will like to be President of this country, and God may do it if it is His will.”