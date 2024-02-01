Royal Father, King Okuru, Applauds Gov Fubara For Display Of Maturity

The Amanyanabo of ancient Ele Kingdom in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State, HRH, King Felix Tamunoseipiriala Okuru says the way and manner the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has handled the regrettable political crisis ravaging the state is most commendable, describing the governor’s calm disposition as mature.

King Okuru, and Apina VII said but for Sir Fubara’s display of maturity the political tumoil would have plunged the state into full blown crisis.

On His Excellency’s recent Supreme Court victory, the royal father while congratulating and rejoicing with Gov Fubara and the Rivers people over the court judgement, said it is now time for the governor to live up to expectation by expediting action in his developmental drive, stressing that his activities within his short stay in office have shown that he has the interest and welfare of the state and Rivers people at heart.

King Felix Tamunoseipiriala Okuru called for all hands on deck to give the governor every necessary support to succeed.

The Ele monarch also felicitated with Gov Siminalayi Fubara over his 49th birthday anniversary and pledged his unflinching support to his administration on behalf of the Ele Divisional Council of Chiefs and the people of Ele Kingdom.

He also expressed optimism that the Ele Kingdom and the entire Ogu/Bolo will experience rapid development under the Fubara administration.