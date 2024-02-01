Okocha Donates Education Materials To Rivers Schools

In commemoration of International Education Day, the Rivers State office of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has donated Education materials such as books, pencils, erasers and others to some selected schools in the 3 Senatorial Districts of the state.

The office also bought JAMB Forms and offered scholarships to some indigent pupils/students of the schools.

The schools which benefitted from these offers are; Community Primary School 1&2 and Community Secondary School, all in Kaani 1, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State. While primary school 1&2 received education materials and number of its pupils got scholarship, Community Secondary School Kaani, in addition to scholarship and education materials had 30 of their students blessed with free JAMB forms. These schools were in Rivers South East Senatorial District.

In the Rivers East, Community Primary School Rumuorosi and Community Secondary School Rumuapara, in Obio/Akpor benefitted. Thirty (30) students of Community Secondary School Rumuapara got free JAMB forms in addition to Education materials and scholarships.

The train moved to the Rivers West, to County Grammar School Ahoada East where the Rivers state office of the NDDC promised to buy 50 JAMB forms for 50 students of the institution, in addition to education materials and Scholarship promised to some bright students. The increase in Free JAMB forms from 30 to 50 as regards County Grammar School Ahoada East, the office said is because of the large population of students in the school.

In uniformed speech in each of the schools during the donation of the materials, the Rivers State Representative in the Management of NDDC Board, Chief Tony Okocha, said the donations was to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Tinubu led administration, urging the recipients to take their education seriously as they are the future leaders of tomorrow.

Okocha rounded off his programme with a visit to his Alma Mater, the University of Port Harcourt where he was received on behalf of the Vice chancellor, by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Admin), Professor Clifford Opurum amid cheers by students and union leaders.