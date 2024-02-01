Politics

Lawmakers Frown At Gov Fubara Over Appointments

Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule

The Rivers lawmakers loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bar. Nyesom Wike have condemned the recent appointments made by the Executive Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara accusing him of engaging in illegitimate activities.

The Governor had announced the appointment of Mr. Goodlife Ben as acting Chairman of Local Government Service Commission, Dr. Mrs Ine Briggs as acting Director- General of Bureau for Public Procurement, and Mr. Tonte Davies as acting Administrator of New Cities Development Authority.

The lawmakers during their plenary expressed displeasure in the appointments stating that the Governor in the exercise of his powers, has relegated the laws to the background.

They further stated that the actions of the Governor in appointing someone to act as the Administrator of New Cities Development Authority, a body not known to any legislation in the State is condemnable.

