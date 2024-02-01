News

NAOMEW Congratulates Rev. Canon Jerry Needam, JP

Rev. Canon Jerry Needam, JP

The Executive and entire members of the National Association of Ogoni Media Workers,  NAOMEW, worldwide heartily congratulate one of our own, and  Publisher of the leading tabloid in Rivers State and the S/South, National Network newspaper, Rev. Canon Jerry Needam, on his promotion to the rank of Canon of the Christ Army Church Nigeria. We are so excited and happy with you for making us  proud.

Sir, your consistence in the service of God and humanity is a testimony of your commitment to the betterment of mankind.

Congratulations, Rev. Canon Jerry Needam, JP.

Martins Giadom

President, NAOMEW.

