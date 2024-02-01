KELGA Rolls Out Drums To Celebrate Gov Fubara

The Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers state over the weekend at Igwuruta rolled out the drums to celebrate the Supreme court victory revalidating the electoral victory of Gov Sim Fubara, describing it as a victory for democracy.

The coordinator of the rally Eze, Sir Mike Elechi in his opening address said because of the character of its council chairman, Samuel Nwanosike, they dissociated themselves from him and his group and pledged their support to the Governor.

Former Chief of Staff to the embattled council chairman and now one of the Special Advisers, Darlington Orji, a self acclaimed ‘Field Marshall’ of KELGA politics said he will be arrow head to challenge his former boss..

Other Stakeholders across the 23 wards of the council who paraded round the area including the former Information and Communication commissioner, Barr Emma Okah, former Vice Chancellor of the Rivers state University, prof Blessing Didia, former Works Commissioner, Barr Elloka Tasie Amadi, former CTC chairman of the council, Bishop Best and Ward One stakeholder of Ogbodo, Chief Dr Goodluck Nwobike all through their solidarity speeches distanced themselves with their followers him Nwanosike and pledged their support to the new consolidation administration of Gov Fubara. ‘

They recalled some of the persecutions they have suffered individually and collectively just for identifying with the present administration including the threat to block the venue of the event.

The representatives of the governor, Ambassador Chijioke Ihunwo and forner Chief Whip of the 8th RSHA, Rt Hon Evans Bipi said they are being cautious in their speeches and reaction following the directives of His Excellency, but that they will not hesitate to show the media and the anti graft agencies all the identified stolen loots of their opponents for possible prosecution when necessary.

They reiterated that the governor’s peaceful disposition does not mean he cannot bite when necessary and made it known that they are aware that not all the Ikwerre people are against the administration and would therefore reward every supporter appropriately. The governor, however reassured Rivers people and residents that this government is that of the youths but will still recognize the elders.

At the sideline of the event, Chief (Dr) Goodluck Nwobike spoke with newsmen. He appealed to the governor to forgive their chairman and allow God to continue fighting his battle. He however warned that nobody should take the peaceful disposition of the governor for granted.

On the action of the pro- Wike lawmakers, Nwobike said they have ceased to be lawmakers long ago and that what they are doing outside the constitution is an abaration and anti- democratic tenets. “The action of the former assembly members is to say the least illegal. You can’t place something on nothing . He maintained that nature will take it’s course in due time.

Also speaking the Vice chairman of the Igwuruta community Development Committee, Hon Ken Amadi said they are ready to mobilize support for the youthful governor to succeed, urging him to be courageous and deliver the dividends of democracy to improve the living standard of Rivers people.

He said the governor has started well and that with the support of everybody he must even surpas his predecessors in office. According to him ” Former governor Nyesom Wike, our brother ruled for eight years with the support of every section of the state. He should go and rest. He is not the first, neither is he going to be the last governor of the state.

He maintained that there is no point the FCT Minister wants to destroy what he has done in the state, adding that they are ready to resist anything or anybody that would destroy the state for his/her selfish reason.

On the action of the supposed lawmakers, Mr Amadi said from all indications, the 27 former lawmakers abinitio made-up their minds to constitute a clog for Governor Fubara but that we the foot soldiers of the administration are not going to allow them succeed. And we urge the governor to go all out on the offensive and defend his mandate and by implication the Rivers people. adding that nobody can take the place of God.