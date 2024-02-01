Celine Nwachukwu Begins Final Journey

Mr Ignatius Chukwu and family hereby inform the public especially media community that the Late Mrs Celine Chidimma Nwachukwu, wife of the Regional Editor of BusinessDay (South-South & South East), Ignatius Chukwu, will begin her final journey to her Maker.

The journey begins with Service of Songs on February 2, 2024, at the Redemption Hall Model Parish of the RCCG in Elelenwo, No 56 Station Road, Port Harcourt, next to MaryGold International School. Time; 4pm.

Burial will be on February 10, 2024, at her husband’s family compound in Mbutu-Nweorie Autonomous Community in Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State when her body would depart the mortuary to begin the slow journey to her father’s compound in Okwu Nguru in same Aboh Mbaise LGA.

A combined church service and interment will hold at the JC Nwachukwu Compound. Time 10am.

The family reflects the story of her life right from Makurdi in Benue State where her marital life began; the many miracles in her life, and the numerous lives she quietly touched in her silent ministry of helping families achieve harmonious marriages as well as in helping families raise children with the fear of God.

The family thus notes the overwhelming sympathies and condolences as well as the support so far rendered toward a successful mourning and burial. The family is praying for safe trip to all those wishing to travel to the solemn event in Imo State. May God be with you all, amen.

Signed:

Ignatius Chukwu

For the family

(0802 300 4210)