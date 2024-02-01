Group Warns Defected Rivers Lawmakers To Halt Further Deliberations  

A group known as Rivers Solidarity Movement (RSM) has congratulated the Executive Governor of the State, Sir Siminialaye Joseph Fubara, GSSRS, on his victory at the Supreme Court, which affirmed his election as the duly elected Governor of Rives State.

RSM while celebrating with the Governor on the occasion of his 49th birthday celebration, called on the 27 lawmakers who defected to All Progressive Congress (APC) to stop all further actions that can be considered as threats to the peace of the State.

President of RSM, Hon. Kalu Ndu Kalu, made the position of the group known after an emergency meeting of the group to celebrate the victory of the Governor at the Supreme Court, and to congratulate the newly appointed Chief of Staff to the Governor, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie, in Port Harcourt.

He assured that his group would continually support the good vision of the Governor and his administration, and described those trying to create political crisis and distract the governor from embarking on meaningful and developmental projects as enemies of Rivers State.

The group which has its members drawn from all political parties in the State, including members of the business community who are committed to peace, development and good governance in Rivers State, called on all Rivers people to support the present administration in the state for peace and massive development.

‘We are also warning those who want to distract the good vision of the Governor to have a rethink as RSM will mobilize the citizens against them’, RSM president stated.