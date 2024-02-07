Elevation To Reverend Canon: RSG Congratulates National Network Publisher, Jerry Needam 

The Rivers State Government has congratulated the Publisher of the National Network newspaper, Reverend Canon Jerry Needam on his recent elevation to the rank of a Reverend Canon by the Christ Army Church of Nigeria (CACN).

This was contained in a letter signed by the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Joe Johnson on behalf of the Rivers State Government.

The government extolled Rev. Canon Jerry Needam for his committed service in the vineyard of the Lord, urging him to put in his best in carrying out his new assignment and prayed for his success.

The letter reads; “HEARTY CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR ELEVATION IN THE LORD’S VINEYARD

“We received the news of your recent Canonization with great joy and excitement.

On behalf of the Rivers State Government, I felicitate and congratulate you on your well-deserved elevation to the exalted office of REVEREND CANON by the Christ Army Church of Nigeria (CACN).

“This elevation is in recognition of your sacrificial service in the Lord’s Vineyard over the years, and brings with it, additional responsibilities.

“It is therefore our hope and earnest prayer that God Almighty who made it possible, shall endow and fortify you with the priestly piety, wisdom and wherewithal needed to carry out the enormous duties, functions and responsibilities of the sacred office creditably and efficiently, to the satisfaction of God Almighty and the body of Christ.

Kindly accept the assurances of the Rivers State Government, please.

Once again, HEARTY CONGRATULATIONS!”

Signed:

Abraham Dukuma, Esq.

Technical Assistant on Press Relations to the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.