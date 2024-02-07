Gov Fubara Assured Of Completion Of His Two Term Tenure

The Rivers state youths have encouraged the State chief executive, Amaopusenibo, Sir Siminalayi Fubara not to entertain any fear about completion of his tenure in office as governor like his predecessors.

In a chat with newsmen over the weekend in an event in Port Harcourt, the Vice chairman of Igwuruta Community Development Committee (CDC), Hon Ken Amadi assured that despite the political challenges governor Fubara as a calm, calculated and focused leader will overcome his political enemies.

He said for the governor to have recorded landmark achievements within a short period of time with all the distractions, confirmed him as a capacity leader who knows what he is doing.

Hon Amadi made it clear that the reason which Wike adduced that the governor tampered with his political structure was neither here nor there, adding that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria confirms governor Fubara as the current leader having taken over the assets and liabilities of the state and so should be allowed to make his mark.