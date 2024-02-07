News

RIVPA Congratulates Jerry Needam

The Independent Newspapers Publishers Association of Rivers State (RIVPA), led by Hon. Gloria Boma Harry, has congratulated the Publisher of National Network Newspaper, Pst. Jerry Needam, who is a founding member and the immediate past Caretaker Chairman of the noble Association, on his elevation to the rank of canon by the Christ Army Church, Nigeria.

In a press statement issued by RIVPA on Wednesday, 31st, January , 2024 , and signed by the Chairman of the Association, Hon. Gloria Boma Harry and the General Secretary ,Mr Augustine Tanee, the statement disclosed that the publishing Association was highly elated over the elevation of one of its members,  Pst. Jerry Needam.

RIVPA , in the statement urged Pst. Jerry Needam , to see his elevation as an opportunity to deepen his commitment and services to God and humanity.

Signed:

Hon. Gloria Boma Harry, Chairman, RIVPA

Augustine Tanee, General Secretary.

