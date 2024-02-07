Former RSHA Chief Whip Laments, Alleges Plot To Unseat Gov Fubara

Former Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Evans Bapakaye Bipi has revealed that detractors paid unbelievable amounts to truncate governance in Rivers State and to unseat Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

He disclosed this during the thanksgiving service held in honour of the supreme court victory of His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Executive Governor of Rivers state at Akinima, Ahoada West LGA on Sunday.

Hon Evans who represented the governor at the event said this detractors are afraid, that’s why they have resorted to intimidation and harassment of Sim Fubara’s supporters in the state, using the police as willing tools, forgetting that grace has departed from them as they are now sorrowing into woeful future failures.

He admonished Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be wary of some characters in his cabinet, noting the mischievous roles some of them played against the GEJs in their political journey to limelight.

Receiving defectors from Labour Party, APC and other opposition parties in the state, vice chairman of PDP, Rivers West Senatorial District, Hon Robinson Ewoh asserted that by the backing of the constitution of Nigeria and the PDP, Gov Fubara is the leader of the party in Rivers State and as such is empowered to utilise the dexterity of the red biro to maintain leadership.

In his reception speech, Hon Sokari Goodboy, member Rivers State House of Assembly, reiterated Ahoada-West LGA’s total support for the state governor, Sir Fubara, stating that the LGA is in solidarity to the end.

He also issued a note of warning to chairman of Ahoada West LGA, Hope Ikiriko to prepare for a petition of accountability to restore the properties worth millions he destroyed at the initial venue of the thanksgiving/reception service.

Various leaders from across the state also delivered their goodwill messages in support of Gov Fubara and an illustrious son of Ekpeye land, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie, the former speaker of Rivers state House of assembly and current Chief of staff Government House Port Harcourt.