Eze Felicitates With Rev. Canon Needam Over Promotion

I joined all and sundry to felicitate with my dearest friend and brother, Rev. Jerry Needam on the auspicious occasion of his elevation to the ecclesiastical rank of Reverend Canon by the Christ Army Church Nigeria on account of his excellent service to the Church affirming his commitment to the work of God and development of humanity.

Jerry Needam (born 2 March 1966) is a seasoned journalist, a Newspaper Publisher and politician from Rivers State, a reverend and Synod/Bori Diocesan Media Communicator of the Christ Army Church of Nigeria (CACN), former Editor of the Ogoni Star newspaper and owner of the Nigerian weekly tabloid National Network.

He was Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro Felix A. Obuah, the former Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party chairman and was also a former Spokesperson of the Action Congress of Rivers State.

He also served as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro Felix Obuah, former Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA.

With this elevation, I must commend the Bishop of Bori Diocese, Christ Army Church Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Macjob Friday Mkparo, JP for recognizing the efforts of this Media Czar as this will encourage and motivate him to devote more of his time and energy to the service of God and humanity.

God bless you my own very brother for your steadfastness and faithfulness in the Vineyard of God.

I pray that God will grant you the Grace and Mercy to survive in this new office and most importantly to be promoted to a Higher responsibility until by Grace’s Grace will make it to Heaven.

I am proud of your new feat. Take care and remain blessed

Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze