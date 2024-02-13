Retired NNPC Staff Association Celebrate Rivers Info Comm, Joe Johnson Over Appointment

The NNPC Retired Staff Association, Eastern Zone on Sunday organized a civic reception in honour of the Rivers State Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Joe Johnson to honour him on his recent appointment into the Rivers State Executive Council as the Chief Information Manager of the oil and gas rich state.

Chairman of the event organizing committee and Treasurer of the NNPC Eastern Zone Retired Staff Investment Cooperative Society Ltd. (EZRSICS), Mr. Monday Yaakor said that the association is proud and honoured by the appointment of one of their own into a position of authority in the Rivers State Government.

He said that given the background of Warisenibo Joe Johnson as a seasoned information and Communications expert who had an illustrious career in the Nigerian Petroleum conglomerate, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) (as it then was), and later General Manager of the defunct Dolphins Football Club, members of the NNPC RSA are confident that he will bring his vast wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of the duties and responsibilities of his new office.

Meanwhile, the Information and Communications Commissioner, Warisenibo Joe Johnson has expressed profound gratitude to his colleagues for the honour done him.

Warisenibo Joe Johnson, who was the National Public Relations Officer of the association and member of the Board of Trustees, bemoaned the fate of the Eastern Zone of the body for not producing the national president of the association, despite championing the founding of the group.

He lamented the unfair and inequitable treatment being meted to the zone, despite the fact that the Association is the brainchild of the Zone, coupled with the huge financial contributions it makes to the association, only to receive pittance and described the development as untenable and unacceptable.

He urged all the members to be united in the struggle and agitation for justice, equity and fairness.

Johnson promised that he will not disappoint in discharging his duties efficiently as always and called for support and prayers for the Sir Siminalayi Fubara-led administration in Rivers State.

In his remarks, President, NNPC Eastern Zone Retired Staff Investment Cooperative Society Ltd., Sir Francis Igwebuike Ifi applauded Warisenibo Joe Johnson on his new appointment.

He said that the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications has always been a dependable and hard-working ally who is never found wanting in any given task.

He therefore appealed to all aggrieved members of the association to sheath their swords and discontinue all legal brickbats in order to build peace and synergy in the association.

One of the founding fathers of the NNPC RSA, Dr. E. B. Ibe enjoined his voice to the call by Sir Francis Ifi by suing for a peaceful resolution of all differences within the association.

He however sued for a collective effort to address the identified anomalies in order to build a saner, friendlier and humane association.

Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Joe Johnson was later presented with a plaque, a walking stick and a regal cap as a mark of honour and appreciation by members of the NNPC Retired Staff Association.

The event which was held at the NNPC Senior Staff Estate, Akpajo in the Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, was well attended by both serving and retired senior staff of the NNPC, now rebranded NNPCL.

It was a reunion of sorts, as the event provided an opportunity for friends, associates and colleagues who had lost contacts for a long time, to come together to grove, share jokes with nostalgia, wined, dined and danced in excitement.