Christ Embassy Set For PH City Crusade

As the Loveworld Christian Ministries, also known as Christ Embassy prepares for the Port Harcourt City Wide Crusade tagged Total Experience on Friday 23rd February, 2024, officials of the church have called for collaboration from Local Government Council Chairmen across the State.

Presenting the itinerary of the programme to the Chairman, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Hon. Vincent Job, Leader of the delegation, Jane Chukwu praised Hon. Vincent Job for his developmental strides and partnership with the church, which has brought ONELGA back to its lost glory in terms of peace, evident in ease of doing business.

She appealed to the Chairman as well as ONELGA people to attend the crusade physically and attrack God’s blessings.

Also speaking, a member of the team, Mr. Ayo presented a proposal bordering on training of ONELGA youths on technology-based skills, which according to him will make them self-reliant.

He appealed to the ONELGA Council Boss to key into the proposal by partnering the church skill development initiative to lift ONELGA youths from idleness.

Responding, Chairman, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Hon. Vincent Job expressed appreciation to Christ Embassy for the initiative and assured them of the Council’s support.

He praised the founder of Loveworld Christian Ministries, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome for his commitment at ensuring the propagation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ across nations.

The Chairman assured them of his attendance.