Khana Council Chairman Begins Construction Of Community Primary School, Yae

The Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Dr. Thomas Bariere, has kicked off the construction of Community Primary School, Yae as a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to educational development.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony at the weekend, Dr. Bariere expressed concern upon discovering that the current school building resembled nothing more than a poultry house.

He pledged to bring significant improvements to the structure, fulfilling his promise to the people of Yae.

The Chairman while emphasizing his administration’s focus on enhancing the educational, economic, and overall well-being of the people of Khana, made it clear that no distractions would derail their mission to deliver democracy’s dividends to the community.

He reaffirmed his belief that every day presents an opportunity to add value to the lives of the people, and his administration remains resolute in pursuing this goal.

Speaking on behalf of the Yae Community, Paramount Ruler, Mene Legbara Aabu, commended Dr. Bariere for his unwavering commitment to the development of Yae and highlighted that the community had previously received minimal support from local administrations, adding that with this project, the days of hardship endured by the people of Yae due to the dilapidated state of the school are now behind them.

The flag off of the Community Primary School, Yae has sparked renewed hope among the residents as it symbolized a brighter future where quality education can thrive and empower the younger generation.

With Dr. Bariere’s dedication and the support of the community, this project is poised to bring transformative changes and uplift the educational landscape of Yae for generations to come.