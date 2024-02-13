Gov Fubara Directs Immediate Promotion, Enhanced Wages For Rivers LG Workers

Local government workers across Rivers State are celebrating a landmark directive made by the Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, which promises significant improvements to their welfare.

The governor, in a momentous meeting held at the banquet hall of Government House, Port Harcourt, on Monday, announced series of directives aimed at uplifting the workforce.

During the gathering, Governor Fubara, flanked by the leadership of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and principal officers of the Local Government Councils, announced an immediate and comprehensive promotion of local government workers throughout the state.

This promotion comes with full financial benefits, providing a well-deserved boost to the dedicated workforce.

In a move demonstrating his commitment to equitable compensation, Governor Fubara ordered the prompt implementation of a N30,000.00 (Thirty Thousand Naira) minimum wage for local government workers.

Additionally, he mandated the enforcement of the N35, 000.00 (Thirty-Five Thousand Naira) wage award recently sanctioned by the Federal Government.

This decision was made to alleviate the financial strain caused by the removal of fuel subsidy, showcasing Governor Fubara’s proactive approach to mitigating economic challenges faced by the workers.

Continuing his reforms, Governor Fubara directed the inclusion of NULGE as a member of the Local Government Pensions Board, in accordance with existing legislation.

This move not only ensures representation for local government employees but also enhances transparency and accountability within the pension system.

Furthermore, in a bid to secure the financial future of retiring workers, Governor Fubara mandated the implementation of a consolidated salary structure for local government employees retiring at grade level 17.

This measure aims to provide retiring workers with a stable and dignified post-service income, reflecting the governor’s commitment to the well-being of all workers across the state.

The directives issued by Governor Fubara signal a new era of prosperity and fairness for local government workers in Rivers State, fostering optimism and gratitude among the workforce as they anticipate the positive impact of these transformative measures on their lives and livelihoods.