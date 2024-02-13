More Accolades For Ogoni-born Pharmacist As COP Celebrates Foreign Award

The Council of Ogoni Professionals (COP) in the United States and North America has praised Professor Vincent Idemyor, a pharmacist of Ogoni origin, for receiving the prestigious American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Board of Director’s Donald E. Franke Medal in 2023.

The Executive Chairman of the group, Comrade Anslem Dornubari John-Miller, in a statement described Idemyor’s award as well-merited and a veritable attestation to the right direction and towards a noble course.

The award, presented at the ASHP meeting in Anaheim, California, is in recognition of Idemyor’s significant contributions to healthcare and pharmacy practices, particularly in Nigeria and the United States.

A professor at the University of Port Harcourt, Idemyor has garnered widespread acclaim for his dedication to scholarship, research, and healthcare administration. His expertise in HIV/AIDS research and the advancement of medical treatment also earned him international recognition.

Furthermore, Idemyor’s pivotal role in initiating a faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Port Harcourt underscored his commitment to advancing pharmacy education and practice.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Idemyor has played a crucial role in addressing public health challenges, including HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.

His commitment to collaboration among academia, industry, and government reflects a broader vision for progress in healthcare.

As Idemyor continues to make strides in his field, the Council of Ogoni Professionals and other stakeholders has encourage him to persevere in his efforts to improve the well-being of Ogoni people, Rivers State, Nigeria, and humanity at large.