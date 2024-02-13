Rivers NUJ Felicitates With National Network Publisher On Installation As Canon

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has joined other eminent citizens in the State to celebrate the elevation of its senior member, Pastor Jerry Needam, as a Canon of the Christ Army Church Nigeria.

Needam, a seasoned journalist and publisher of the National Network newspaper, was elevated to the ecclesiastical rank of Reverend Canon by the church on account of his excellent service to the church.

NUJ, in a statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Union, Stanley Job Stanly and Ike Wigodo, respectively, noted that the ordination affirmed Needam’s commitment to the work of God and development of humanity.

The statement expressed confidence that Canon Needam would live up to the weighty responsibilities accompanying his new rank in the church.

It commended the Bishop of Bori Diocese, Christ Army Church Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Macjob Friday Mkparo, JP for recognising the efforts of its member, adding that the elevation will encourage Needam to devote more of his time and energy to the service of God and humanity.