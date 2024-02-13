Gov. Fubara Assures Of Completing Old Bori Road Project On Record Time

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara says he is providing critical projects that will add to the efforts of removing hurdles that slow down the pace of business activities in the State.

Sir Fubara said while normal life of residents are made easy to thrive in a secured environment, the enabling conditions must be provided to engender the growth of business activities.

Governor Fubara made the remark while on inspection tour to the ongoing 10 Km long Old Port Harcourt -Bori Road project site in Eleme Local Government Area of the State on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, we were at the Woji by-pass: Woji-Aleto-Alesa-Refinery Road project site that leads to refinery, Aleto and other adjoining communities.

“Today, we are here, and there is something about these two projects, they have one common purpose, which is to assist our people to have another by-pass because of the situation of the East- West Road.”

The governor said the Old Port Harcourt -Bori Road project is central to the agenda of his administration of creating a business friendly climate that will engender economic activities, save more business time and ease movement of people and goods.

Governor Fubara said it is not only to benefit the immediate communities but the entire state since vehicular traffic that gets frustrated on East-West road could find alternative routes more comfortable to access their business destination.

“This particular road we are inspecting now is the Old Port Harcourt -Bori Road. You can pass through this particular road without bothering about the situation of the East-West Road, and it takes you to Bori or at least to all the axis of Onne.

“So, you see, what we are trying to achieve is, while awaiting the federal government’s intervention on the East-West Road, we are also trying to create alternative routes for our people, so that life can go on and business activities will not be slowed down.”