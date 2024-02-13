Gov. Fubara Warns Against Sabotage Of Housing Project

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has warned that the state government will deal decisively with anybody who sabotages the ongoing 20,000 housing units project that is providing decent housing for the low income earners.

Sir Fubara gave the warning when he inspected the extent of work done at the 20,000 housing units project site located along the Obiri-Ikwerre-Airport Road opposite OPM Headquarters on Thursday.

The governor, who was conducted round the site by the MD/CEO of TAF Africa Global, Mustapha Njie, said he was already inundated with reports of some community people threatening to disrupt the ongoing construction work.

Governor Fubara wondered why they are refusing to utilise available channels to address their concerns with the government instead of planning to engage in acts of sabotage.

He stated: “I am also aware that some of the community people are coming up with issues. But let it be clear, we didn’t jump into this land, we did all the due diligence that we needed to do.

“We took our time to check the land. It is a property that belongs to the Rivers State government under the Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority.”

Speaking further, Sir Fubara said: “We are not taking anybody’s land. However, if you feel that there is an encroachment, you should know the right authority to visit.

“Nobody should come here and disturb the contractor, that is the truth because am going to take it personally as sabotage to my government.

The governor warned: “I know a lot of people are trying to do one thing or the other to sabotage us. I am not going to take it lightly.

“In as much as I believe that peace is the major ingredient that we need for every development, it doesn’t mean I will be quiet when I see anybody that will come here to disrupt this project.”

Governor Fubara reinterated his commitment to providing decent housing for low income earners and assured that every support will be given to the contractor to deliver on the promises made to Rivers people.

“You can see for yourselves that the contractor means business. When we came here in December it was a bush, and today we can see a lot of buildings spring up. It means that the contractor is serious.

“I am really impressed, and as a government, one of the things we owe our people is decent housing.

Just as the President said today when he was doing a ground breaking for the Renewed Hope City, he said every Nigerian deserve a decent home.”