5 Months After Death Of SP Bako, Residents Ask Police Whereabouts Of 2Baba, Lieutenants

Thursday 8th February,2024 made it five months suspected Iceland cult members led by David Gift aka 2Baba operating in Ahoada East Local Government of Rivers State was fingered by the Rivers state Police Command for the killing and beheading of Superintendent of Police(SP) Bako Angbashim, Divisional Police Officer(DPO) of Ahoada Police Division on September 8th,2023 at Odemude community.

Some residents of Rivers state in an interview with National Network are asking the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun and Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu the whereabout the prime suspect David Gift aka 2Baba and his five major lieutenants and why the suspects have not been arrested.

One of the residents, Woke Chimele said it is disturbing and displeasing that five months after the incident, the prime suspect seems to be invincible. Another concerned resident Pere Malafakumo said the inability of the Police to capture 2Baba five months after the incident is discouraging and worrisome. He said the development has left many people pondering if the prime suspect will ever be apprehended.

Recall that the Commissioner of Police in Rivers state, CP Olatunji Disu told newsmen when he visited Ahoada East on November 15th 2023, the day he resumed duty that one mandate given to him by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) is to apprehend the killers of SP Angbashim.

CP Disu went further to task the officers of the Command to get him 2Baba and other suspects involved in the killing of the DPO.

CP Disu-led fight against cultism received a major boost in month of January 2024 when two cult leaders on watch list of the Police, John Togo said to be the arrowhead of Iceland cult group and Samuel Odereke said to be leader of Greenland cult group in Ahoada West Local Government Area were neutralized. People are not yet convinced on the preparedness of the command to arrest 2Baba in the shortest possible time .

It would also be recalled that Iceland cult members in Ahoada East minutes after killing and beheading SP Angbashim displayed his dismemebered body in a video and posted on internet. The cultists were heard taunting the late DPO that ” you dey challenge Iceland”. The group claimed responsibility for the killing .

Although three months after the incident, in a dramatic turn of events, the prime suspect 2Baba in a radio programme denied being responsible for the killing of the late DPO.

2Baba had claimed that there are many cult gangs and armed men in the Local Government Area and the DPO must have been killed by one of the armed groups but not him(2Baba).

The Rivers state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara had on the 9th of September, 2023, a day after the killing of SP Angbashim announced one hundred million (N100,000,000.00) naira bounty on the prime suspects and others. The Governor also suspended a first class traditional ruler in the area, accusing him of complicity.