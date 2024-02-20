Herbert Wigwe Died At  Wrong Time – Glory Emeh

Former Chief of Staff, Rivers State Government House, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, said yesterday that the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, died at the wrong time because he exited when his services were needed most for the development of, not only his Isiokpo community and Ikwerre nation, but Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Emeh, while exchanging views with journalists, and lamenting the loss of Wigwe in Port Harcourt, said he was sad to hear the news of the demise of our promising younger brother in a very tragic and painful death.

He said: “I am uncontrollably sad to hear the news of the demise of our promising younger brother in a very tragic and painful death.

“I recall that I sat with Herbert Wigwe at the inaugural lecture delivered by his elder brother, Prof. Chris Wigwe, an expert in international law and jurisprudence, at Rivers State University.

“I also recall with nostalgia the thoughts and pleasantries I shared with our brother Herbert, who distinguished himself in his chosen career in financial administration and management. It is indeed sad and we cannot phantom the reason why God took him at his prime.”

Emeh, a former member of Rivers State Executive Council described Wigwe as a positive person who instilled the new spirit of times and promoted fresh commitment to the values of efficient performance in his chosen career.

He also installed a very dynamic mechanism for close monitoring and control in the financial services world. A colossal loss indeed.

“My prayer is that the good Lord will preserve and protect all he has laboured for, especially the investments, commitments, and relationships he has maintained while alive.

“In the same spirit, we pray that God gives his vast family, particularly his parents – Uncle Shingle and Aunty Stella, an unquantifiable fortitude to bear a loss that cannot be easily described.

“For us from Ikwerre, it is difficult to come to terms with the fact that the financial colossus is no more. The loss can only be described as colossal, irreplaceable, irredeemable, and unquantifiable.

“Our only solace is that he has surrendered to the will of the Almighty, who knows everything, and in whose hands we place the growth, development, and wellbeing of the remaining children.

“May his soul rest in peace until we meet to part no more”, Chief Emeh, holder of a Doctor of Philosophy degree in politics and governance concluded.