PHALGA Traditional Rulers Council Denies Nmerukini’s Sack

The Port Harcourt Local Govt Area Council of Traditional Rulers has refuted the news report making the rounds that Chief (Hon) Azubuike Nmerukini has been stripped of his chieftaincy title and dismissed from the Council.

In s statement signed and made available to the press by three out of the four members of the Council including the Paramount Ruler of Abali Clan, HRH, Eze Christopher Wonodi (JP), the Paramount Ruler if Alakahia Clan, HRH, Eze Anthony W. Akarolo, DSSRS (JP) and the Paramount Ruler of Ezimgbu Clan, HRH, Eze Chukwuemeka A. Orluchime (JP), the Council stated categorically that the action taken by some unknown persons to them on behalf of the Council is null and void especially since they are yet to receive any complaint against Chief Nmerukini.

The statement made it clear that no person or group of persons in Rebisi Kingdom has the right to strip any traditional ruler of his title or dismiss him from the Council without the consent of the government recognized traditional rulers of the area.

The statement further urge Chief Nmerukini to discountenance the said embarrassing report and continue with the good works he has been doing as true son of Rebisi.