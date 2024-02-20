Late Sam Jaja To Be Buried March 15

The burial obsequies in honour of the demised former Rivers state chairman of the Nigeria Labour congress and President of Sam JaJa Foundation Comrade Dr. Samuel Accra Jaja has been made Public.

This was disclosed when the Chairman of chief Accra Jaja House, Amaopusenibo Kingston Idatonye Accra Jaja led the members of the. Burial Committee on a courtesy visit to the Natural Ruler and the Amayanabo of opobo kingdom HRM KING DR DANDESON JAJA in his office in Port Harcourt.

The chairman of the burial committee Senibo Bond Accra Accra Jaja informed the Amayanabo of opobo kingdom HRM King Dr. Dandeson Jaja that Comrade Dr. Samuel Accra Jaja died on 18th September last year after a brief ill-health and his remains will be laid to rest on March 15 , 2024 in opobo town.

The chairman of the burial committee Senibo Bond Accra Jaja said the Committee is working round the clock to ensure that the late Labour leader in Rivers state is given a befitting burial rites.

He said the burial committee was in his office to officially inform him of his death and burial as the Amayanabo of opobo kingdom and the Head of king JaJa family.

He opined that the Committee is reaching out to individuals, organisations and labour unions to notify them of the burial obsequies and inviting the general public to participate in the burial rites to pay their last respect to the departed labour icon.

The Amayanabo and Natural Ruler of opobo kingdom HRM King Dr Dandeson Jaja expressed great shock over the death of the Labour leader who was one of his own.

King Dr Dandeson Jaja who extolled the gallantry of the late labour Leader who served Rivers state to the best of his ability said the King Jaja family and the people of opobo kingdom have lost a great son who have contributed in his own little way to the development of the state as a renowned labour Leader.

He said every support and encouragement will be given to the burial committee to see that a befitting burial rites is giving him and expressed his deep condolence to the immediate family and the labour movement in the state.